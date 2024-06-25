New Kailua Kona CBOC - Open House & Registration Event Registration, Open House, Kailua Kona When: Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm HT Where: New Kona CBOC 73-5618 Maiau Street Suite 200 Kailua Kona, HI Get directions on Google Maps to New Kona CBOC Cost: Free





We moved! Come visit the new Kailua Kona Community Based Outpatient Clinic. If you are new to the VA and need to enroll for health care for the first time, or have questions about services or benefits please join us. The new Kona CBOC is conveniently located one block from Costco, and will have appointments for primary care, women’s health, mental health, gastroenterology, endocrinology, nephrology, neurology, podiatry, and more. The clinic will also feature an audiology booth, an on-site lab, and a clinical pharmacist who can assist Veterans with education on disease management. Vaccines will also be available on site. The new clinic is 12,500 square feet and will have parking stalls reserved in the parking structure, as well as additional parking in the lot of the building. Come join us for our Grand Opening event!

