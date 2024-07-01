Daniel Akaka Clinic Summer Vet Fest 2024
Summer Vet Fest, PACT Act, Registration, Healthcare Enrollment
When:
Sat. Aug 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm HT
Where:
Parking Lot and Clinic Lobby
91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue
Kapolei, HI
Cost:
Free
We are excited to announce the VA Pacific Islands Summer Veterans Festival in celebration of 2nd Anniversary of PACT Act.
Summer Vet Fest is taking place on August 10, 2024 12:00pm to 4:00pm at the new Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic in Kapolei.
Join us for a fun and resourceful experience for Veterans and their families.