Daniel Akaka Clinic Summer Vet Fest 2024

When: Sat. Aug 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm HT Where: Parking Lot and Clinic Lobby 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue Kapolei, HI





We are excited to announce the VA Pacific Islands Summer Veterans Festival in celebration of 2nd Anniversary of PACT Act.

Summer Vet Fest is taking place on August 10, 2024 12:00pm to 4:00pm at the new Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic in Kapolei.

Join us for a fun and resourceful experience for Veterans and their families.

