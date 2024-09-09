Kapolei - Akaka CBOC Open House, Flu Drive & Suicide Prevention Awareness

When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm HT Where: 91-1051 Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue Kapolei, HI Cost: Free





VA Pacific Islands Health Care System invites Veterans to the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic in Kapolei 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. There will be flu vaccines provided to keep you and our community safe and healthy. All Veterans are encouraged to get vaccinated. If you have received the vaccine in the community, call our hotline at 808-433-4979 to update your VA vaccine records.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide prevention is the VA's top clinical priority, we will have guest speakers from 11 a.m. to noon sharing important information and resources on mental health support. The Veterans Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is 988 dial 1.

For more information on VA health care in the Pacific, call 1-800-214-1306.

