Kailua Kona VA Clinic - Flu & Covid Vaccine Clinic

Flu and Covid Vaccine Clinic, Health Care Enrollment
When:
Sat. Oct 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm HT
Where:
73-5618 Maiau Street, Suite C200
Kailua-Kona, HI
Cost:
Free
Protect yourself and your loved ones from flu and COVID-19! Join us at the Kailua Kona VA Clinic for a free vaccine clinic.
Services:
• Flu and COVID-19 vaccines administered by clinical pharmacist staff
• Enrollment assistance for Veterans new to VA healthcare, guided by our Member Services staff
• Expert advice on staying healthy and managing chronic conditions
No appointment necessary! Walk-ins welcome.
Eligible Veterans, take advantage of this opportunity to:
• Get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19
• Enroll in VA healthcare for the first time
• Connect with our healthcare team and resources
We're committed to keeping you healthy and safe!