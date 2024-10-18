Kailua Kona VA Clinic - Flu & Covid Vaccine Clinic

Flu and Covid Vaccine Clinic, Health Care Enrollment

When: Sat. Oct 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm HT Where: 73-5618 Maiau Street, Suite C200 Kailua-Kona, HI Cost: Free





Protect yourself and your loved ones from flu and COVID-19! Join us at the Kailua Kona VA Clinic for a free vaccine clinic.

Services:

•⁠ ⁠Flu and COVID-19 vaccines administered by clinical pharmacist staff

•⁠ ⁠Enrollment assistance for Veterans new to VA healthcare, guided by our Member Services staff

•⁠ ⁠Expert advice on staying healthy and managing chronic conditions

No appointment necessary! Walk-ins welcome.

Eligible Veterans, take advantage of this opportunity to:

•⁠ ⁠Get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19

•⁠ ⁠Enroll in VA healthcare for the first time

•⁠ ⁠Connect with our healthcare team and resources

We're committed to keeping you healthy and safe!

