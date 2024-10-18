Skip to Content

Kailua Kona VA Clinic - Flu & Covid Vaccine Clinic

Flu and Covid Vaccine Clinic, Health Care Enrollment

When:

Sat. Oct 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm HT

Where:

73-5618 Maiau Street, Suite C200

Kailua-Kona, HI

Cost:

Free

Protect yourself and your loved ones from flu and COVID-19! Join us at the Kailua Kona VA Clinic for a free vaccine clinic.

 

Services:

•⁠  ⁠Flu and COVID-19 vaccines administered by clinical pharmacist staff

•⁠  ⁠Enrollment assistance for Veterans new to VA healthcare, guided by our Member Services staff

•⁠  ⁠Expert advice on staying healthy and managing chronic conditions

 

No appointment necessary! Walk-ins welcome.

 

Eligible Veterans, take advantage of this opportunity to:

•⁠  ⁠Get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19

•⁠  ⁠Enroll in VA healthcare for the first time

•⁠  ⁠Connect with our healthcare team and resources

 

We're committed to keeping you healthy and safe!

