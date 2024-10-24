Koa Challenge Opening Ceremony Koa Games, Adaptive Sports, Opening Ceremony, Recreational Therapy When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm HT Where: Ke'ehi Lagood Memorial 2685 N Nimitz Hwy Honolulu, HI Cost: Free





VAPIHCS 2024 Koa Challenge Adaptive Sports Competition Opening Ceremony!

This is the second year of the Koa Challenge, and 125 Veterans will compete in the games, which will include canoe sprints, indoor climbing, powerwalking, adaptive fitness, archery, basketball free throws, horseshoes, wheelchair slalom, pickleball, boccia ball, and bowling. The events will be held at the following locations:

• Opening Ceremony Nov. 12, 2024, 8 a.m. – noon (HST) at Ke’ehi Lagoon.

• Canoe sprints Nov. 12, 2024, at Ke’ehi Lagoon.

• Indoor climbing Nov. 13, 2024, 8a.m. – noon (HST) at HiClimb Gym.

• Powerwalking Nov. 13, 2024, 1-4 p.m. (HST) at the Hickam Track.

• Adaptive fitness, archery, basketball free-throws, horseshoes, and wheelchair slalom Nov. 14, 2024, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (HST) at American Veterans (AMVETS) West Oahu Vet Center.

• Pickleball and boccia ball Nov. 15, 2024, 8 a.m. – noon (HST) at Ewa Mahiko.

• Bowling Nov. 15, 2024, 1 – 4 p.m. (HST) at Barber’s Point.

• Cycling and closing ceremony Nov. 16, 2024, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (HST)at the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic.

Veteran games are a good way for Veterans to showcase their skills, get out and socialize, and enjoy healthy activities. The games help reduce depression by giving Veterans something to look forward to, and allowing them a safe forum to socialize in. This annual event -sponsored and coordinated by VAPIHCS- is supported by many community partners and Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), and VAPIHCS is grateful to everyone who made the Koa Challenge Veteran Games 2024 possible.

