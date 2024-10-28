Lanai Community Health Fair
Health Fair, PACT Act, Vaccine
When:
Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm HT
Where:
Dole Park - Lanai City
730 Lanai Avenue
Lanai, HI
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Lanai Kinaole Community Health Fair!
Saturday November 9th at Dole Park, 730 Lanai Ave, Lanai City.
VA Pacific Islands Health Care System will have clinical staff available offering health screenings, blood pressure checks, COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines.
Staff will be available to enroll Veterans for VA health care and answer questions about PACT Act benefits and services.
Visit our booth and discover the resources available to you!
For more information about VA Pacific Islands Health Care System call 1-800-214-1306