American Samoa Expansion of Services

PRESS RELEASE

December 13, 2024

Honolulu , HI — VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) is excited to announce the opening of a new mental health clinic, added specialty care services, and laboratory expansion at the American Samoa Faleomavaega Eni Fa’aua’a Hunkin Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

VAPIHCS is working hard to expand services for Veterans across the Pacific Islands, and this expansion project will help deliver more care delivered directly to Veterans in American Samoa, reducing the need for travel to O’ahu and the mainland United States. The new clinic services will be available in January 2025.



“This long-awaited expansion is aligned with leadership’s vision to continually enhance the patient experience of all of the veterans in American Samoa,” said Dr. Uhrle, Chief of the American Samoa VA Clinic.



VAPIHCS also has a new Urgent Care option for Veterans in the Pacific Islands. The new Health Connect Clinical Contact Center will provide easy, on-demand services to Veterans. By calling 833-983-0487, Veterans can reach a Clinical Contact Center employee who can address their emergent needs quickly and efficiently.



What the Clinical Contact Center can help you with:

Pharmacy Services

Scheduling Appointments

Tele-Emergency Care

Clinical Nurse Triage

Veterans may still call 988, then press 1 to contact the Veterans Crisis Line. If you are a Veteran who would like to enroll with us for VA health care, please call 1-800-214-1306.



-VA-



MEDIA: If you would like to cover the event, contact Public Affairs Officer Amy Rohlfs at 808 208-5544



