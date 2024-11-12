Tropical Storm Man-Yi in Guam and CNMI

PRESS RELEASE

November 12, 2024

Honolulu , HI — Honolulu, Hawaii -- VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Guam, and clinic in Saipan are closed on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, due to Tropical Storm Man-Yi.

All appointments are canceled, and Veterans will be contacted to reschedule when communications allow. Veterans are asked to call 911 or proceed to the nearest hospital if they are experiencing an emergent health crisis.



If you are not sure if you should proceed to a hospital or not, you may call the VA Clinical Contact Center at 833-983-0487 where you can:



• Select option 3 to speak with a clinical nurse, who will triage your concern and help you decide where to get care.

• Request information or assistance regarding scheduling or pharmacy questions.



As the storm passes the Marianas Islands, VAPIHCS leadership will work to determine if closures will be necessary for additional days. At this time, only appointments on November 13, 2024, are canceled. We ask that Veterans and staff stay safe during this inclement weather. Do not leave your home or designated shelter location unless absolutely necessary. More information will be communicated as we receive updates on Tropical Storm Man-Yi and its effects on Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI). Our thoughts are with those in the path of this storm.



Veterans with concerns may call our central phone number at 1-800-214-1306.

