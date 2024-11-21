VA Providers Offer Face-to-Face Appointments on Lana’i

PRESS RELEASE

November 21, 2024

Honolulu , HI — VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, Maui Community Based Outpatient Clinic has primary care and mental health providers visiting Lana’i every month for in-person appointments. Primary care appointments are on the second Tuesday of the month.

Primary care physician Dr. Bernadette Obmaces, registered nurse Kristin Cordaro, and clinical social worker Julie Patry are available on that day. Follow up virtual and phone appts are also conducted on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Additionally, psychologist Dr. Michael Mahoney is available for face-to-face mental health appointments on the first Thursday of the month.



All face-to-face appointments are conducted at the Straub Medical Center – Lana’i Clinic at 628 Seventh Street #B. Veterans who would like to schedule an appointment can call the Maui CBOC at 1-808-871-2454, option 2, then option 5.



We hope these in-person services will encourage Veterans to choose VA for their healthcare needs. Any Lana’i Veterans with questions can contact Julie Patry directly at 808-268-8002.



MEDIA: If you have questions contact Public Affairs Officer Amy Rohlfs at (808) 208-5544



