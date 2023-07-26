VA Menlo Park Centennial Celebration

Join us in celebrating 100 years of serving those who served!

VA Palo Alto Health Care System is celebrating 100 years of serving Veterans at our Menlo Park campus, which dates back to the WWI-era when it was originally the site of Camp Fremont. After WWI, most of the original 7,200 acres was sold, leaving approximately 90 acres that were transferred to U.S. Public Health.

Of the more than five million Veterans who returned from WWI, 200,000 required hospitalization. Eventually, the land was turned over to the Veterans Bureau in 1922 and after construction, the hospital began serving Veterans in 1923.

Please RSVP for the event.

Activities:

11:00 a.m.: Opening ceremony

11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: