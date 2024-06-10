International Overdose Awareness Day
When:
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 101, first floor, Ed Stallings Auditorium
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Palo Alto health care Suicide Prevention and Pharmacy have partnered to provide training for Veterans, caregivers, and staff to learn how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose treatment, Naloxone. In addition to the live demo, there will be educational materials, resources and information on how to receive a prescription of naloxone.
This event is open to Veterans and caregivers.
Join us to:
- Learn the signs of overdose
- Learn about naloxone, its availability and how to use it
- Help people struggling with opioid use disorder find the right care and treatment