International Overdose Awareness Day

When:

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Building 101, first floor, Ed Stallings Auditorium

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Palo Alto health care Suicide Prevention and Pharmacy have partnered to provide training for Veterans, caregivers, and staff to learn how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose treatment, Naloxone. In addition to the live demo, there will be educational materials, resources and information on how to receive a prescription of naloxone.

This event is open to Veterans and caregivers.

Join us to:

  • Learn the signs of overdose
  • Learn about naloxone, its availability and how to use it
  • Help people struggling with opioid use disorder find the right care and treatment

