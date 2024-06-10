International Overdose Awareness Day

When: Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT Where: Building 101, first floor, Ed Stallings Auditorium 3801 Miranda Avenue Palo Alto, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Palo Alto VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VA Palo Alto health care Suicide Prevention and Pharmacy have partnered to provide training for Veterans, caregivers, and staff to learn how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose treatment, Naloxone. In addition to the live demo, there will be educational materials, resources and information on how to receive a prescription of naloxone.

This event is open to Veterans and caregivers.

Join us to: