VA Palo Alto Vet Fest at Santa Clara County Fair When: Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT Where: Santa Clara County Fairgrounds 344 Tully Road San Jose, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Cost: Free





VA Palo Alto, Oakland VBA, and Santa Clara County VSO will be at the Santa Clara County Fair to celebrate our Vet Fest event.

All Veterans with military ID or VA medical card get free admission.

Enroll in health care, start a claim, or learn about the PACT Act and other programs for Veterans.

Other VA events