Veteran Resource Day at the Morgan Hill Library When: Sat. Aug 3, 2024, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm PT Where: Morgan Hill Library 660 W Main Ave Morgan Hill, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Morgan Hill Library Cost: Free





We will have the following services to help with eligibility, answer PACT Act questions, and help with claims for disabilities. Please bring your discharge paper if available:

Eligibility (Member Services)

Women Health

Suicide Prevention (Homeless program)

Santa Clara Veteran Service Organization (VSO)

Other VA events