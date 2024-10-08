Menlo Park Division Domestic Violence Awareness Month Event

This month, you can meet VA Palo Alto's IPVAPC, Bianca Jamerson. She will be tabling throughout the month to spread awareness and provide resources.

When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT Where: 795 Willow Road Menlo Park, CA Cost: Free





October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Each VA has an Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator (IPVAPC) to support veterans in our community.

This month, you can meet VA Palo Alto's IPVAPC, Bianca Jamerson. She will be tabling throughout the month to spread awareness and provide resources.

If you miss her or need assistance, you can contact her at 650-614-9997, ext. 20006.

Other VA events