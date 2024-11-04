When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: Main lobby (Bldg. 100) 3801 Miranda Avenue Palo Alto, CA Cost: Free





Please join us for our 2nd annual lung cancer screening day! We will be providing lung cancer screening information and same-day low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans for those who meet U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) screening criteria.

Early detection saves lives!

Not enrolled in VA health care? No problem, we have staff ready to get you enrolled!

Other VA events