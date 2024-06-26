Nuclear Medicine Technologist Training Program

Graduates enter the workforce with experience in a variety of specialties including cardiac imaging and positron emission tomography (PET).

The NMTTP is committed to providing excellence in education. Class room study includes subjects like radiation physics, instrumentation, statistics, cross-sectional anatomy, radiochemistry, radiation safety, medical ethics, radiation biology, and diagnostic nuclear medicine.

Clinical affiliates include Stanford Hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, Northern California VA Health Care System in Sacramento and Martinez, Central California VA Health Care System and Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Clinical competencies include renograms, biliary scans, PET/CT, cardiac scans, bone scans, nuclear therapeutics, and many more.

Our clinicals offer modern equipment including SPECT/CT, PET/CT and recently installed PET/MRI. Our students also participate in radiation therapies including Lutathera, SIRT, Zevalin, Xofigo, and more. Students also cross-train in computed tomography and are eligible for CT board exams upon graduation.

About 20-30 applicants apply each year for just 4-6 student positions. Top candidates are highly motivated, have a passion for health care and a desire to be the best at what they do. Since 2005, NMTTP graduates have maintained a 100% first time pass rate on both the NMTCB and the ARRT board exams. And over 80% of our graduates are currently working in the field.