Social Work Health Profession Trainee Program

This program equips students to handle the unique challenges social workers encounter in the workplace. Typically, the program runs from the start of the academic year (after Labor Day) to the end of the academic year (end of April). Trainees must be in their final year of master's level education and available to work 24 hours per week. Currently, there are no weekend or swing shifts.

Many universities and colleges with social work programs have affiliation agreements allowing students to complete field placements at VA facilities. To find out if your school has an affiliation agreement with VA Palo Alto health care, please reach out to your local university or college field placement coordinator.

Contact Alexis Tovar, Social Work Education and Training Coordinator, for more information.