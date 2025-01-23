Social Work, Interprofessional Fellowship in Palliative Care

As part of the largest integrated health care system in the U.S., VA Palo Alto health care provides a rich learning environment where fellows work alongside a dedicated team of professionals. The fellowship training focuses on multidimensional psychosocial assessment and interventions, as well as bereavement support for Veterans and families experiencing serious illness across various settings, including the inpatient hospice unit, inpatient palliative care consultation service, community living center, spinal cord injury clinic, outpatient palliative care, and home hospice.

The fellowship is designed to offer a variety of experiences that prepare the fellow to develop the skills needed to become an integral member and leader of the interdisciplinary team, while working towards advanced certification. Fellows receive a clinical, instructional, and investigational foundation to ensure these goals are met. This fellowship is open to new graduates, mid-career professionals, and seasoned professionals who are interested in palliative care.

Supervision and consultation are provided by the Hospice & Palliative Care Center program coordinator.

This full-time, one-year position includes a stipend, benefits, and clinical supervision towards licensure.

Contact Alexis Tovar, Social Work Education and Training Coordinator, for more information.