Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Caregiver Support Resource Fairs

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 3rd Floor, Multi-Purpose Room 3900 Woodland Avenue Philadelphia, PA Cost: Free





� Caregiver Support Resource Fairs Hosted by Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center �

In celebration of National Family Caregivers Month, we're hosting Resource Fairs to support our caregivers and veterans with helpful info from VHA, VBA, local non-profits, and community organizations. Come join us! Multiple events. Hope to see you at one or more!

� In-Person Resource Fair

� Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

� Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

� Location: Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VAMC, 3rd Floor Multi-Purpose Room, 3900 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

� Grab and Go Resource Fairs

� Tuesday, November 19, 2024

� Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

� Gloucester Community Outpatient Center, 211 County House Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080

� Wednesday, November 20, 2024

� Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

� Camden VA Outpatient Clinic, 300 Broadway, Suite 103, Camden, NJ 08104

� Thursday, November 21, 2024

� Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

� Victor J. Saracini Community Outpatient Clinic, 433 Caredean Dr, Horsham, PA 19044

Feel free to stop by anytime during the scheduled hours. It's a great opportunity to gather resources and connect with services that can aid you!

We look forward to seeing you there!

Other VA events