VA Offers No Cost Pharmacogenomic Testing to Enhance Veterans’ Health Care Through 2025

December 4, 2024

Philadelphia , PA — The Veterans Affairs (VA) Department is offering no-cost Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing to Veterans enrolled at VISN 4 facilities through the end of 2025. This initiative aims to personalize medication management by analyzing 16 genes to optimize drug efficacy and minimize side effects.

From now until the end of 2025, the VA is providing Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing at no cost to Veterans who are enrolled and receiving care at a VISN 4 VA facility. PGx testing looks at 16 different genes to reveal how your body breaks down specific medications. Some possible benefits of testing include a decrease in medication side effects, reduction in the trial-and-error process of medication selection commonly seen with antidepressants and pain regimens, and it is a one-time blood test that may have a lifetime of benefit. PGx is intended as part of clinical care and is not a research study. With this initiative, VISN 4 aims to ensure that our Veterans receive the most effective medications for their specific needs, enhancing overall health and well-being.

“Our commitment to the health of our Veterans is unwavering,” said Katie Falch, VISN 4 PGx Clinical Pharmacy Technician. “By offering no-cost PGx testing to Veterans, we’re making a significant step towards personalized care. This initiative not only empowers our Veterans but also supports our healthcare providers in delivering more precise treatments.”

Ida Boyens, Veteran and VA employee, states, “This is the most exciting information for me. It takes the guesswork out of prescribing medication(s) that are tested for the ‘general’ population vs. my individual needs. Going back to my military days, I think about this like the standard requirement to be at ‘the right place, at the right time, in the right uniform.’ When it comes to medication choice, it’s the right medication, at the right dose, for YOU. Even if it doesn’t change current medications, there’s value in knowing results. I encourage everyone to go ahead and have the testing done.”

The VISN 4 PGx team is currently holding a monthly PGx Patient Education session, held virtually through Microsoft Teams on the first Tuesday of every month at 10:00 a.m. EST. During these sessions, a variety of important topics are discussed, such as: What is PGx testing? How does PGx work? How can the results be beneficial for you? Which medications may be impacted? What should you consider before testing? Why might you want to get tested? And where can you complete the testing?

Anyone can participate via Microsoft Teams using this link: https://bit.ly/3WfGcwx. The Meeting ID is 265 373 202 374, and the Passcode is nG9Vbm. Alternatively, you are welcome to join by phone at 1-872-701-0185, using Phone conference ID: 398 270 202#. The VISN 4 PGx team is also available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon EST on the VA Health Chat to help answer any questions related to PGx or even order PGx testing for Veterans!

This PGx initiative is part of the VA’s broader mission to improve health outcomes for Veterans through innovative healthcare solutions and personalized care. By investing in advanced testing and treatment options, the VA aims to lead the way in Veteran healthcare. Together, we are proud to serve those who have served us.

For more information about no-cost PGx testing, please reach out to your provider. Veterans may also contact the VISN 4 PGx team:

E-mail: VISN4PharmacogenomicsTeam@va.gov

Phone: 206-310-6332

VA Health Chat: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. Download or log in to VA Health Chat at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat