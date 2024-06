When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: 400 North 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic Cost: Free





This in-person job fair will feature over twenty employers in multiple industries. VA Regional Office staff will also be on-site to process benefits claims and answer VA compensation and pension questions. A Veteran Service Officer from DAV will also be on site. The event is open to all Veterans, Service members, and military spouses.