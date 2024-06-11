When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: Recreation Therapy Topaz Clinic 650 East Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Each year, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities across the nation hold a local creative arts competition as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. This year, the Phoenix VA Health Care System 18th Annual Creative Arts festival will be held on Thursday, June 27 at the Recreation Therapy Topaz Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system are eligible to submit works in the categories of creative writing, fine arts (painting, drawing, pottery), craft kits, dance, music, and drama. Winners at each local competition are then advanced to the national level and winners are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in the Spring of the following year. The festival is co-presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion Auxiliary National Headquarters. VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation goals for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our nation’s Veterans.

Learn More: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/