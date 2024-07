outreach, food, Veterans

When: Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:31 am MT Where: ACC Entrance off Indian School Road 650 East Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ





Veggies for Vets

In partnership with Gregory Fresh Market, the Phoenix VA Health Care System will be distributing bags of fresh vegetables to Veterans and their families

When: July 9, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center, 650 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ

