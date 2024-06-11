VAPHS Pride Resource Fair

VAPHS to host Pride Resource Fair for LGBTQ+ Veterans.

When: Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Learning Exchange University Drive C Pittsburgh, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive Cost: Free





June is Pride Month and VA is committed to our LGBTQ+ Veterans and highlighting the resources and services that make VA the best place for Veterans to receive their care.

Join us for the Pride Resource Fair, where we'll explain the resources that VAPHS programs and community partners that support LGBTQ+ Veterans.