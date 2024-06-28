Skip to Content

Fayette County Town Hall On The Move and Veterans Resource Fair

When:

Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Morrell Volunteer Fire Department

1232 University Drive

Dunbar, PA

Cost:

Free

3 p.m. Town Hall

Get important updates and hear from VAPHS and VBA leadership and other VA representatives. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to use your feedback to improve VA care.

4-6 p.m. Resource Fair

Talk to subject matter experts about programs and services for Veterans, including VA Whole Health, VA benefits, vocational rehabilitation, and much, much more!

