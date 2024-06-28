Fayette County Town Hall On The Move and Veterans Resource Fair When: Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Morrell Volunteer Fire Department 1232 University Drive Dunbar, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Morrell Volunteer Fire Department Cost: Free





3 p.m. Town Hall

Get important updates and hear from VAPHS and VBA leadership and other VA representatives. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to use your feedback to improve VA care.

4-6 p.m. Resource Fair

Talk to subject matter experts about programs and services for Veterans, including VA Whole Health, VA benefits, vocational rehabilitation, and much, much more!

