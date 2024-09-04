Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair

Come learn about select resources for breast cancer detection, treatment and support offered at VA Pittsburgh.

When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 421 Mall Circle Drive Monroeville, PA Cost: Free





Want to learn and receive resources about breast cancer detection, treatment and support offered at VAPHS?

Visit one of our Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fairs on Oct. 22 in Monroeville or Oct. 23 at Heinz.

Oct. 22 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic

421 Mall Circle Drive

Monroeville, PA 15146

Oct. 23 | 1-3 p.m.

H.J. Heinz III campus

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15215

Offerings:

SERVICE Act screening for eligible Veterans

Q&A with RN breast care coordinator

Information on breast cancer screening appointments

Light snacks and support

Musical harp tribute

Can’t make it? To request a referral for screening and more information, call 412-822-3000.

Other VA events