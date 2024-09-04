Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair
Come learn about select resources for breast cancer detection, treatment and support offered at VA Pittsburgh.
When:
Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA
Cost:
Free
Want to learn and receive resources about breast cancer detection, treatment and support offered at VAPHS?
Visit one of our Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fairs on Oct. 22 in Monroeville or Oct. 23 at Heinz.
Oct. 22 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic
421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA 15146
Oct. 23 | 1-3 p.m.
H.J. Heinz III campus
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Offerings:
- SERVICE Act screening for eligible Veterans
- Q&A with RN breast care coordinator
- Information on breast cancer screening appointments
- Light snacks and support
- Musical harp tribute
Can’t make it? To request a referral for screening and more information, call 412-822-3000.