FY25Q1 VAPHS Veterans Town Hall

Join us for our next Veterans Town Hall on Monday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m.

When: Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Blgd. 71, Learning Exchange 1010 Delafield Road Pittsburgh, PA Cost: Free





Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Our town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care.

Attend in person, online via Webex or by phone:

Join in person in the Learning Exchange in bldg. 71 on the H.J. Heinz III campus, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Join via Webex Webinar number 2826 924 5247

Webinar password iZfBnkh2@33 Join via phone: Call 1-404-397-1596 and enter access code 282 692 45247.

Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.

Other VA events