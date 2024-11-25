Blue Christmas
If Christmas is a painful time for you, consider joining our Blue Christmas Service.
When:
Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 29, 2nd floor
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Christmas is a painful time for some. For others, it has always been difficult. We need space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern, to know we are not alone. Join our service virtually at noon to share thoughts, sacred texts and music acknowledging hope for those who mourn and struggle.
Join by TEAMS:
Meeting number:
218 455 140 400
Meeting password:
Riy9VE
Individual Reflection available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.