If Christmas is a painful time for you, consider joining our Blue Christmas Service.

When: Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm ET Where: Bldg. 29, 2nd floor University Drive C Pittsburgh, PA Cost: Free





Christmas is a painful time for some. For others, it has always been difficult. We need space and time to acknowledge our sadness and concern, to know we are not alone. Join our service virtually at noon to share thoughts, sacred texts and music acknowledging hope for those who mourn and struggle.

Join by TEAMS:

https://bit.ly/40X7zxI

Meeting number:

218 455 140 400

Meeting password:

Riy9VE

Individual Reflection available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

