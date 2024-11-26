Monroeville Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony

Missing a loved one this holiday season? Join us at the Monroeville VA Outpatient clinic for our tree-lighting ceremony

When: Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: 421 Mall Circle Drive Monroeville, PA Cost: Free





Missing a loved one this holiday season? Join us at the Monroeville VA Outpatient clinic for our tree-lighting ceremony in honor of lost loved ones. You can write a short note and the name of your loved one on a handmade ornament for the tree.

Our Caregiver Support Team, Palliative Care and Chaplain Service will be available to support you and provide information that can help you through this difficult time of year.

Questions? Call Rachele Johnson at 412-954-4171.

