Bariatric surgery

Pre-op Education

Nutrition classes. Held weekly for the month before surgery. These are in a group with our registered dietitian (RD) and will include diet review and management after the surgery.

Pre-operative exam appointment. You will meet with our program coordinator to review medications and test results. Some medicines may need to be changed or stopped to reduce the risk of complications.

Pre-operative class. You must attend this class in person or through VA Video Connect. An RN will help prepare you for surgery. Topics include what to expect at the hospital before and immediately after surgery and reminders for a successful recovery.