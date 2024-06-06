Summer 2024 VetFest Summer VetFest When: Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: American Legion Post 416 1604 W. Columbia St. Farmington, MO Get directions on Google Maps to American Legion Post 416 Cost: Free





VetFest is a time for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to come together for a day filled with music, food, activities, and fun. Specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide education about VA health care benefits, while outreach booths will offer information about a variety of VA and other programs.

Come out and learn what VA can do for you!