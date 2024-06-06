Skip to Content

Summer 2024 VetFest

Summer VetFest

When:

Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

American Legion Post 416

1604 W. Columbia St.

Farmington, MO

Cost:

Free

VetFest is a time for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to come together for a day filled with music, food, activities, and fun. Specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide education about VA health care benefits, while outreach booths will offer information about a variety of VA and other programs.

Come out and learn what VA can do for you!

