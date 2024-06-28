11th Annual Ladies Day Out Ladies Day Out event is July 11 When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: First Church of God - Poplar Bluff 3482 S. Westwood Blvd. Poplar Bluff, MO Get directions on Google Maps to First Church of God - Poplar Bluff Cost: Free





POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Women Veterans program at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host its annual Ladies Day Out event in Poplar Bluff on July 11, and all women who served in the military are invited.

The no-cost event will be held at the First Church of God, 3482 S. Westwood Blvd., with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

A keynote presentation about recovery and hope will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a day of educational breakout sessions covering a variety of topics like gardening, painting, crocheting, Tai Chi, and more.

Lunch will be provided, and there will be plenty of time to network with other attendees.

Childcare will be provided on site for those who need it.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register by calling 573-778-9798.

