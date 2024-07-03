Paragould Veteran Town Hall Paragould, Arkansas, Town Hall When: Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: VFW Post 2242 4273 Highway 49 Paragould, AR Get directions on Google Maps to VFW Post 2242 Cost: Free





The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an informational Veteran Town Hall event July 18 in Paragould, Arkansas, at the VFW Post 2242, located at 4273 Highway 49. All Veterans and their families, whether enrolled in VA health care or not, are invited to attend. Caregivers of Veterans also are encouraged to attend.

A social hour will begin at 4:00 p.m., followed by a program at 5:00 p.m. featuring facility leadership and subject-matter experts on a variety of VA services. The PACT Act and recent updates to VA programs will be discussed so Veterans can better understand how their benefits may be affected.

A question-and-answer session will follow the program, and Veterans are encouraged bring up any questions and concerns they may have.

Light refreshments will be served.

