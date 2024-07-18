Women's Health Virtual Wellness Event

When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Women Veterans Program, in collaboration with the Marion VA Health care System, will host a tele-town hall for all women Veterans in the VA Heartland (VISN 15) network area.

The online event will take place from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12.

Those wishing to take part can dial in at 833-305-1719 or go online to https://access.live/WomensHealthVirtualWellnessEvent.

For more information, please reach out to John J. Pershing VA Medical Center's Women Veterans program at 573-686-4151.

