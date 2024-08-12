Skip to Content

West Plains Veteran Town Hall

Town Hall

When:

Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

West Plains Civic Center

110 St. Louis Street

West Plains, MO

Cost:

Free

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Veteran town hall for all Veterans, their family members and caregivers on Tuesday, September 17 at the West Plains Civic Center. 

The doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:00 p.m. The speakers and outreach tables will focus on numerous programs and services available to Veterans, such as caregiver support, enrollment and eligibility, home-based primary care, women's health, telehealth and much more.

A question and answer session will be held at the end of the program, and Veterans will be able to provide input on the care they receive.

