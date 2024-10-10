Sikeston Veterans Town Hall Veteran Town Hall When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Sikeston VFW Post 3174 709 Smith St. Sikeston, MO Cost: Free





Please join us on October 21 for a Veteran Town Hall event at the Sikeston VFW Post 3174, located at 709 Smith St.

A program with speakers detailing several aspects of VA health care will begin at 5:00 p.m.; however, information booths and outreach opportunities with key program staff members will kick off at 4:00 p.m.

This event is open to all Veterans, whether enrolled in VA health care or not, along with their families and caregivers.

Outreach booths covering topics like telehealth, enrollment and eligibility, caregiver support, women’s health, home-based primary care, the My HealtheVet program and much more will be available, and local Veteran Service Organizations also will have representatives on hand. Additionally, a team from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on site to assist Veterans, and nurses will be offering free blood pressure checks.

Veterans also will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with medical center leadership, and they are encouraged to offer their input.

For more information, call 573-686-4151.

