Cape Girardeau Fall Freedom Festival

Cape Girardeau VA Fall Freedom Festival

When: Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 7:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Outside main entrance 711 South Mount Auburn Road Cape Girardeau, MO Cost: Free





The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center will host its third annual Fall Freedom Festival from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18.

More than 30 outreach booths from various VA programs will be set up, including Whole Health, Mental Health, Home Tele-Health, My HealtheVet, Lung Cancer Screening Program, Women Veterans Program, and many more. Subject-matter experts from several VA health services also will be on hand to answer any questions Veterans may have about their health care.

Additionally, several Veteran interest groups will be on hand, including the Missouri Veterans Commission, the American Red Cross, Aging Matters, Veteran service officers, and more.

Free food and beverages will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

A drive-thru flu shot clinic outside the south end of the building will give area Veterans the chance to get vaccinated in a quick and convenient manner, and at no cost; however, if they prefer, they may walk inside to their primary care clinic to receive a vaccination.

