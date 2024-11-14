Pocahontas Town Hall Pocahontas Town Hall When: Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Pocahontas Community Center 300 Geneva Drive Pocahontas, AR Cost: Free





The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an informational town hall event December 5 at the Pocahontas Community Center, located at 300 Geneva Dr. in Pocahontas.

A program with speakers focusing on several aspects of VA health care will begin at 5:00 p.m.; however, information booths and outreach opportunities with key program staff members will kick off at 4:00 p.m.

This event is open to all Veterans, whether enrolled in VA health care or not, along with their families and caregivers.

Outreach booths covering topics like home-based primary care, caregiver support, whole health, enrollment and eligibility, VA’s dental program, women’s health, and the My HealtheVet program will be available, and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration also will be on hand to answer questions and provide service. Plus, local Veteran Service Organizations will be on site.

A question-and-answer session with medical center leadership and key program staff will be held during the event, giving Veterans the chance to offer input and have their questions answered by subject-matter experts.

For more information, please call 573-686-4151.

