When: Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm PT Where: Parking lots 2 & 12 next to building 24. Enter from Fourth Plain Blvd and Army Ave (St Johns Blvd) 1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard Vancouver, WA Get directions on Google Maps to Vancouver VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The VA Portland Health Care System is excited to announce their first ever participation in “National Night Out,” a national community-building campaign which promotes first responder-community partnerships.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Vancouver VA Medical Center, located at 1601 E. 4th Plain Blvd, Vancouver WA 98661.

Hosted by the VA Police Department, Veterans and neighbors are invited to the Vancouver VA campus to meet with VA and local first responders in a community-building event which promotes strong partnerships and camaraderie to ensure our VA Clinics are safe and caring places to visit and work. The event also serves as an opportunity for Veterans and their families to learn more about the wealth of resources, programs, and benefits available to them with the Portland VA Health Care System.

Light refreshments and food will be provided, as well as outdoor games and activities.

National Night Out is sponsored by NATW, ADT, Starbucks, Associa, and L.E.A.D. For more information, please visit https://natw.org/.

As a Federal agency, the VA Portland Health Care System cannot endorse, recommend, or imply a referral to any non-government organization, including National Night Out.

