Chaplain Service Groups

Holding Our Grief: A Somatic and Body Work Journey Through Grief & Loss

This group will utilize a combination of somatic and body-work techniques and ritualization to process grief and loss in our bodies and find ways to express it in healthy ways. Some modalities explored are: breath work, mindfulness, storytelling and witnessing, pendulation, art, and journaling. This work can be intense and groups are limited to 8 members per cohort. Each Veteran is required to have an on-going relationship with a mental health provider, therapist, or

other support person who can provide additional support as needed for the Veteran’s individual grief work.

POC: Chaplain Vesper Andes



Women/Non-Binary/Genderfluid

October 16 - November 20

Wednesdays, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

In person, Portland Campus



Men/Masculine Identifying

October 16 - November 20

Wednesdays, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

In person, Portland Campus