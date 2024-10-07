Chaplain Service Groups
Chaplain Service offers a variety of group offerings to support Veterans in their journey of enriching their spiritual selves, meaning making, and exploring their values.
Group Descriptions
Each group has its own participation criteria and several are open for Veterans to self-refer. However, several groups require a referral from a provider, and/or requires the Veteran to have an on-going supportive relationship with a mental health provider or therapist.
Groups that are available for self-referral are noted; please speak with your provider if you are interested in a group requiring a referral.
Spirituality Through the Lens of Myth: Persephone’s Decent into the Underworld
This group will focus on embodying the Divine Feminine via the story of Persephone’s decent into the underworld. This group is open to all Veterans who identify as female, genderfluid, or non-binary interested in exploring the themes of the Divine Feminine, feminine archetypes, and work with feminine universal themes of transformation and healing.
POC: Chaplain Vesper Andes
October 17 - January 16 (12 weeks)
Thursdays, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Online
Holding Our Grief: A Somatic and Body Work Journey Through Grief & Loss
This group will utilize a combination of somatic and body-work techniques and ritualization to process grief and loss in our bodies and find ways to express it in healthy ways. Some modalities explored are: breath work, mindfulness, storytelling and witnessing, pendulation, art, and journaling. This work can be intense and groups are limited to 8 members per cohort. Each Veteran is required to have an on-going relationship with a mental health provider, therapist, or
other support person who can provide additional support as needed for the Veteran’s individual grief work.
POC: Chaplain Vesper Andes
Women/Non-Binary/Genderfluid
October 16 - November 20
Wednesdays, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
In person, Portland Campus
Men/Masculine Identifying
October 16 - November 20
Wednesdays, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
In person, Portland Campus
Women’s/Non-Binary’s Spiritual Values
This is a spiritual values group for Veterans with PTSD, moral injury, and complex trauma who
identify as female, non-binary, genderfluid, or spiritually-fluid.
POC: Chaplain Rebecca Morris
December 5 - January 2
Mondays, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Online
Lodestone
This is a co-ed spirituality group; we focus on various topics to include spirituality, moral injury, PTSD, and the impact of these on meaning and purpose.
December 5 - January 2
Thursdays, 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Online
Understanding Moral Injury
This is a foundational educational curriculum designed to introduce moral injury, Veterans can self-refer.
October 29 - November 19
Tuesdays, 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Online
Integration Sessions
The intention of this group is to help foster increased confidence in the gains Veterans have gained in PTSD treatment, bolster the skills they have learned in their EBTs, help with identifying goals that promote self-growth and/or building community, and providing resources Veterans can access on their own.
Ongoing rolling cohort
Wednesdays, every other week 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Online
Spiritual Roll
Spiritual Roll is a group utilizing tabletop role-playing games, such as Dungeons & Dragons, to explore and develop spiritual themes. This group will focus supporting Veterans personal exploration and awareness of their own spirituality, values, and meaning-making. No experience with role-playing games is necessary! Veterans may self-refer.
POC: Chaplain Aimee Niles
October 4 - December 13
Fridays, 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Online
Grief & Loss: Demystifying the Experience Together
This group is intended to provided support and education for Veterans who have experienced a loss in their life. Veterans can expect to receive education on positive coping tools and to offer and receive peer support.
October 29 - December 10
Tuesdays, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Online
October 30 - December 11
Wednesdays, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Online