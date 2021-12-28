Operational Status Alert Details

VA Portland delayed openings due to weather for

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Due to forecasted inclement weather and poor road conditions in the region, VA Portland is planning to open ALL facilities two hours late on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Patient appointments may be converted to virtual where possible. Patients who wish to reschedule or cancel their appointment or relay a message to their care team, may call VA Portland at 503-220-8262 , option 2, or 1-800-949-1004, option 2.

VA staff are expected to report to their respective duty location on time unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor. Staff should communicate to their supervisor about any travel delays or other concerns based on their specific situation.

Anyone can get the current VA Portland operational status by calling our Alert Line 24/7 at 503-721-1458.

Thank you for letting us serve you and we apologize for any inconvenience.