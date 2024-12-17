Substance Addiction Treatment Program (SATP)
Substance Addiction Treatment Program (SATP) is a comprehensive treatment clinic dedicated to treating substance use disorders. We provide residential, intensive outpatient, outpatient, and harm reduction levels of care. We offer substance use disorder medication and withdrawal management.
Our Mission
The mission of SATP is to provide a safe and inclusive environment where Veterans can develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence to make changes consistent with their recovery goals and personal values. Our team is committed to meeting Veterans where they are in their recovery and values helping them achieve their own personal recovery.
Our Vision
We support Veterans achieving their own substance use recovery goals.
Our Program
Our clinic is made up of medical prescribers, mental health therapists, nursing staff, a mental health chaplain, and peer support. Our primary treatment is in group settings, using evidence-based care and encouraging Veteran-to-Veteran engagement. We provide services at the Portland, Vancouver, and Bend clinics. We also offer virtual care. Treatment in SATP lasts 6 to 9 months.
Our Services
Our services include medication management for substance use and cravings, withdrawal management, referrals for VA-based residential treatment programs, women’s programming, harm reduction groups, groups for Veterans who are 65 and older, evidenced-based group therapy for substance use disorders, peer support groups, and substance use disorder groups related to trauma, PTSD, chronic pain, and self-compassion.
To Get Connected to Care
Please contact our clinic to learn more about how to enroll and about our program.
From Portland:
From Vancouver: