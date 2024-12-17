Substance Addiction Treatment Program (SATP)

Our Program

Our clinic is made up of medical prescribers, mental health therapists, nursing staff, a mental health chaplain, and peer support. Our primary treatment is in group settings, using evidence-based care and encouraging Veteran-to-Veteran engagement. We provide services at the Portland, Vancouver, and Bend clinics. We also offer virtual care. Treatment in SATP lasts 6 to 9 months.

Our Services

Our services include medication management for substance use and cravings, withdrawal management, referrals for VA-based residential treatment programs, women’s programming, harm reduction groups, groups for Veterans who are 65 and older, evidenced-based group therapy for substance use disorders, peer support groups, and substance use disorder groups related to trauma, PTSD, chronic pain, and self-compassion.

To Get Connected to Care

Please contact our clinic to learn more about how to enroll and about our program.

From Portland: ension 31841.

From Vancouver: ension 31841.