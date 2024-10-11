Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) Renewals

In-Person Renewals

Please be sure to bring a valid (not expired) form of ID and understand there may be a bit of a wait due to high volume of walk-ins.

Click each location for Google Map directions



Portland Enrollment

VHIC Renewal Hours:

8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

(Monday – Friday excluding Federal Holidays)

Staffing is limited at the following sites - Please call before presenting in person:

Salem | Hillsboro | Vancouver

8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. most weekdays, excluding Federal Holidays (Call first)

Bend

9:00 a.m. to noon Most TUESDAYS ONLY