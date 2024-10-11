Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) Renewals
The Portland VA Health Care System Would Like to Provide Local Information for Those who have Received Notification that a Renewal of their Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is Needed.
It is most important to note that an expired VHIC card will NOT impact eligibility or access to VA care. However, it has been reported that community retailers that offer Veteran discounts may not honor an expired card.
Background Information
The National Health Eligibility Center (HEC) is in the process of notifying 1.6 million Veterans Nationwide that their Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) has or will expire soon. See below for a link to renew online and information on how Veterans can visit a local VA to renew their card.
How to Renew Online (This is the preferred method)
To renew your VHIC online visit https://eauth.va.gov/accessva/. Online or Self-Service requests are processed by our local team within 24-48 hours excluding weekends/holidays. Please note if you renew online and status says HOLD, that is a good thing meaning it is in the queue for processing.
Presenting in person will not result in receiving your renewed card any faster.
All cards are printed and mailed from a central off-site location regardless of renewal method. Normal processing time is 5-10 days but could be longer during this mass renewal period.
- Travel pay is not authorized when visiting a VA location solely for the purpose of renewing a VHIC.
In-Person Renewals
Please be sure to bring a valid (not expired) form of ID and understand there may be a bit of a wait due to high volume of walk-ins.
Click each location for Google Map directions
Portland Enrollment
VHIC Renewal Hours:
8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
(Monday – Friday excluding Federal Holidays)
Staffing is limited at the following sites - Please call before presenting in person:
Salem | Hillsboro | Vancouver
8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. most weekdays, excluding Federal Holidays (Call first)
Bend
9:00 a.m. to noon Most TUESDAYS ONLY
- NOTE: In person renewals are not currently available at the following sites:
The Dalles | Astoria | Fairview | West Linn | Lincoln City/Newport