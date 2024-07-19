Portland VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Hourly fee parking is available underneath the Regional Office. Enter the parking area off 2nd Avenue, between Madison Street and Main Street.
Smart Park fee garage is located off Jefferson Street, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
There is also hourly fee street parking available (first come first serve) on 1st Avenue, between Salmon Street and Main Street.
We are easily accessible via several bus routes and close to the MAX light rail as well. We recommend using TriMet - Trip Planner to plan your route and check the schedules.
The closest bus stop to the our office is located on Main Street and 2nd Avenue. This stop is serviced by west bound bus lines 6, 10, and 14.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
Walk-Ins are accepted for some services, additional information for specific services is available within the facility services section of this website.
To schedule an appointment with a Benefits Counselor please visit VERA and following the onscreen instructions.
Appointments are available Monday - Friday (Excluding Holidays)
In the spotlight at Portland VA Regional Benefit Office
Get 1-on-1 assistance at one of our nationwide VA VetFest events
Attend a local event to
- learn about the PACT Act and how it might impact your eligibility
- get help with your VA health care enrollment or benefit claim
- receive a toxic exposure screening to determine if you may be eligible for benefits
Weekly Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) Orientation
Are you a new applicant, or interested in applying for VR&E, but have questions? Please join our weekly orientation meeting every Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PST.
Women Veterans annual celebration
Women Veterans Annual Celebration Running Y Resort
July 24, 2024 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
5500 Running Y Road
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
RSVP by email: WCOWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov
Veteran benefits
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule an appointment with a benefits counselor please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment with a counselor please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule an appointment with a benefits counselor please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for burial benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule an appointment please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
Location2nd Floor
Main Phone
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Get help applying
We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link or phone number provided below.
Main Phone
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Location2nd Floor
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
VA National Call Center
Portland Regional Office100 SW Main Street 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?