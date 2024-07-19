Skip to Content

Portland VA Regional Benefit Office

We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.

Location and contact information

Address

100 SW Main Street, Floor 2
Portland, OR 97204

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA benefits hotline:

Office hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Tall Glass Building, 1st and main downtown Portland. Regional Office Location on the 2nd Floor.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Hourly fee parking is available underneath the Regional Office. Enter the parking area off 2nd Avenue, between Madison Street and Main Street.  

Smart Park fee garage is located off Jefferson Street, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

There is also hourly fee street parking available (first come first serve) on 1st Avenue, between Salmon Street and Main Street.

We are easily accessible via several bus routes and close to the MAX light rail as well. We recommend using TriMet - Trip Planner to plan your route and check the schedules. 

The closest bus stop to the our office is located on Main Street and 2nd Avenue. This stop is serviced by west bound bus lines 6, 10, and 14. 

 

 

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.    

Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including

Documents

  • A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
  • Copies of relevant medical records

Personal information

  • Your Social Security number 
  • Direct deposit information

Information about your dependents

  • Dates of birth 
  • Social Security numbers

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.

Walk-Ins are accepted for some services, additional information for specific services is available within the facility services section of this website.

To schedule an appointment with a Benefits Counselor please visit VERA and following the onscreen instructions.

Appointments are available Monday - Friday (Excluding Holidays)

 

In the spotlight at Portland VA Regional Benefit Office

Get 1-on-1 assistance at one of our nationwide VA VetFest events

Attend a local event to 

  • learn about the PACT Act and how it might impact your eligibility
  • get help with your VA health care enrollment or benefit claim
  • receive a toxic exposure screening to determine if you may be eligible for benefits

Weekly Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) Orientation

Are you a new applicant, or interested in applying for VR&E, but have questions? Please join our weekly orientation meeting every Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PST.

Women Veterans annual celebration

Women Veterans Annual Celebration Running Y Resort

July 24, 2024  from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

5500 Running Y Road

Klamath Falls, OR 97601

RSVP by email: WCOWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov

Veteran benefits

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with disability compensation benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Appointments

If you would like to schedule an appointment with a benefits counselor please use the link provided below.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help with an MST-related claim

Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for benefits and services

We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment with a counselor please use the link provided below.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Appointments

If you would like to schedule an appointment with a benefits counselor please use the link provided below.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Family member and caregiver benefits

We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for burial benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Appointments

If you would like to schedule an appointment please use the link provided below.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get help applying for education benefits

Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.

Main Phone
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd Floor
Main Phone
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Service member benefits

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.

Get help applying

We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link or phone number provided below.

Main Phone
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Schedule an appointment online
Location
2nd Floor
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Other services

We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.

Manage your benefits online

You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.

Get a copy of a VA letter

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

Appointments

If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.

Main Phone
VA National Call Center
Schedule an appointment online
Portland Regional Office
100 SW Main Street 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Can't find the service you're looking for?

Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration

Other nearby VA locations

VA locations in other areas

Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?

Last updated: