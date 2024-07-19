Portland VA Regional Benefit Office

Hourly fee parking is available underneath the Regional Office. Enter the parking area off 2nd Avenue, between Madison Street and Main Street. Smart Park fee garage is located off Jefferson Street, between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue. There is also hourly fee street parking available (first come first serve) on 1st Avenue, between Salmon Street and Main Street.

We are easily accessible via several bus routes and close to the MAX light rail as well. We recommend using TriMet - Trip Planner to plan your route and check the schedules. The closest bus stop to the our office is located on Main Street and 2nd Avenue. This stop is serviced by west bound bus lines 6, 10, and 14.

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including Documents A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)

Copies of relevant medical records Personal information Your Social Security number

Direct deposit information Information about your dependents Dates of birth

Social Security numbers We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.