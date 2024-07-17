Calling All Veterans (PACT Act) Calling All Veterans When: Sat. Aug 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Seabee Museum & Memorial Park 211 Newcomb Rd North Kingstown, RI Get directions on Google Maps to Seabee Museum & Memorial Park Cost: Free





The 5th Annual Calling All Veterans Day is an opportunity to receive free information on resources and benefits for Veterans of all eras, their spouses, or their aging loved ones. Breakout sessions will provide additional information on topics that are important to Veterans and their family. Benefit providers as well as organizations that provide fun activities that promote a sense of connection and holistic health will be onsite. Additionally, VA Providence will be on site along with the VBA to assist with enrollment, disability claims, and to answer any questions you may have.

The event is free and open to Veterans of all eras, their family and the community!

