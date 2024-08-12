Mashpee Wampanoag Veterans Council's Veteran Fair When: Sun. Sep 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Mashpee Wampanoag Community Center 483 Great Neck Rd Mashpee, MA Cost: Free





Attention Veterans!



Join us on September 8th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Mashpee Wampanoag Veterans Council's Veteran Fair, held at the Mashpee Wampanoag Community Center, located at 483 Great Neck Rd, Mashpee, MA 02649. This is an excellent opportunity to connect with a range of resources dedicated to supporting your needs.



The VA Providence enrollment team will be on-site to assist with VA enrollment, while representatives from the Veteran Benefits Administration will be available to help with claims. The Cape Cod Vet Center will also be present to provide information on their services, MassHire will be on site to offer employment assistance, and the Veterans Outreach Center of the Cape & Islands will be ready to assist you with any other needs.



We look forward to seeing you there!

Other VA events