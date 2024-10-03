North Kingstown Veteran Resource Fair When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Cold Spring Community Center 30 Beach St North Kingstown, RI Cost: Free





Join us at the North Kingstown Veterans Resource Fair on November 15th, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Cold Spring Community Center (30 Beach St, North Kingstown, RI 02852). Hosted by North Kingstown Memorial VFW Post 152, this event is dedicated to providing Veterans and their families with valuable resources and information.



VA Providence will be on-site to assist with VA Healthcare enrollments and answer eligibility questions. Additionally, representatives from the Providence VA Regional Office will be available to help Veterans file claims and provide guidance on benefits. This is a great opportunity to connect directly with VA experts and ensure you’re getting the benefits and healthcare you’ve earned.



In support of the Rhode Island Blood Center, there will also be a blood drive happening throughout the day. Donating is a simple way to support the community and potentially save lives.



We look forward to seeing you there!

