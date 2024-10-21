VA Providence Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Event

When: Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Main Lobby 830 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI Cost: Free





The Gloria Gemma Foundation will be onsite Thursday, October 24th, 2024 in the front lobby to support VA Providence’s October Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Meet the VA Providence and Gloria Team and learn about their programs and services available. There are many options available from support groups, yoga, holistic health, meal programs, massage therapy, and much more.

