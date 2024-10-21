VA Providence Prescription Take-Back Day
When:
Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Pharmacy Drop-Off Box
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence is hosting a Prescription Take-Back event on Friday, October 25, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM!
Do you have unused or expired medications? Safely dispose of them by dropping them off at our drop-off box located outside of the Outpatient Pharmacy. This is a great opportunity to help keep our community safe by preventing misuse and ensuring medications are disposed of properly.