When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: 5th Floor Classrooms 830 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI Cost: Free





Veterans Day Celebration at VA Providence – November 7th, 2024



Join us in honoring our nation’s heroes at the VA Providence Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, November 7th, 2024. The event will take place from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the 5th-floor classrooms at VA Providence. This celebration provides an opportunity for us to come together as a community to express our gratitude for the service and sacrifices of Veterans who have defended our freedoms.



We are honored to welcome Sgt. Ronald Whitcomb, U.S. Army (Ret.), as our guest speaker. Sgt. Whitcomb is a Vietnam Veteran who has experienced firsthand the positive impact of VA care. As an advocate for his fellow Veterans, he encourages all to explore the services available at the VA to enhance their health and well-being. His insights and experiences will inspire and remind us of the enduring strength and resilience of Veterans.



We look forward to celebrating this special day with our Veterans, staff, and community members. Let’s come together to show our appreciation for all who have served and continue to serve our great nation.

